Deploy DHIS2 in one click installation.
Open-source health information platform used by national health services across more than 70 countries worldwide.
Choose a VPS plan for DHIS2
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DHIS2
DHIS2 is the world's largest open-source health information management system, deployed across more than 70 countries to capture, analyze, and report routine health, immunization, disease surveillance, and logistics data. Built by the University of Oslo and a global community of public-sector partners, it underpins national health programs serving roughly 2.4 billion people.
Self-hosting DHIS2 on your own VPS keeps sensitive patient and program data fully under your jurisdiction, lets you tailor metadata, dashboards, and integrations to local workflows, and avoids per-user fees associated with proprietary HMIS vendors.
Key features of DHIS2
Multi-channel data capture
Collect aggregate, individual, and event data through web forms, Android clients, SMS, and bulk imports across thousands of facilities.
Visual analytics
Build pivot tables, charts, maps, and dashboards directly from collected data without exporting to external tools.
Tracker programs
Follow individual cases, beneficiaries, and supply chains over time with configurable longitudinal tracker programs.
Metadata management
Define organisation units, data elements, indicators, and validation rules through a flexible model adapted by ministries of health.
RESTful Web API
I-integrate ang mga registry, lab system, at reporting pipeline sa pamamagitan ng isang documented na REST API at ang DHIS2 app platform.
Offline-first Android
Field workers capture data offline with the DHIS2 Android Capture app and sync once connectivity returns.
Why run DHIS2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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