PentAGI is a fully autonomous AI agent system that carries out complex penetration testing tasks without constant human supervision. It orchestrates specialized AI agents â€” planners, researchers, coders, and pentesters â€” that reason about a target, choose the right tools, and execute them inside isolated Docker containers to discover and validate vulnerabilities.

Connect your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google Gemini keys and PentAGI drives the entire engagement, from reconnaissance to reporting, using a searchable knowledge base backed by a pgvector database and a built-in web scraper. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps sensitive scan data, credentials, and findings entirely on your infrastructure instead of a third-party security service.