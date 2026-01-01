Deploy Daptin in one click installation.
Open-source headless CMS that exposes any data model through auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Daptin
Ang Daptin ay isang open-source backend-as-a-service na nagpapalit ng anumang data model sa isang kumpletong REST at GraphQL API, na may built-in na user authentication, role-based permissions, at state machines. Sa halip na magsulat ng mga endpoint handler, tinutukoy mo ang mga entity at relasyon sa YAML o JSON, at awtomatikong bubuo ang Daptin ng buong CRUD interface, dashboard, at OpenAPI specification.
Ang pag-self-host ng Daptin sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga user record, OAuth credential, at mga na-upload na asset na ganap na nasa ilalim ng iyong kontrol nang walang per-request fees. Ang single-binary deployment ay may kasamang built-in na suporta para sa SQLite, PostgreSQL, at MySQL, kasama ang rclone-backed storage adapters para sa cloud-synced file columns at integrated marketplace packages para sa piling pagpapagana ng mga feature.
Key features of Daptin
Auto-generated APIs
I-define ang mga entity sa YAML o JSON at agad na ilalabas ng Daptin ang mga REST endpoint, isang GraphQL schema, at isang OpenAPI specification â€” hindi na kailangan ng handler code.
Multi-database backend
Run the same Daptin instance against SQLite for quick starts, or scale to PostgreSQL and MySQL without changing a single line of model definitions.
Auth and permissions
Built-in user management, OAuth2 social login, JWT authorization, and fine-grained per-row permissions remove the need for a separate identity service.
Actions and state machines
Model business workflows directly inside Daptin using action chains and finite state machines, replacing custom server code for typical CRUD orchestration.
Cloud storage sync
Asset columns store files via rclone-backed providers, letting you sync uploads to S3, Google Drive, Dropbox, and dozens of other backends out of the box.
Why run Daptin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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