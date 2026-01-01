Ang Daptin ay isang open-source backend-as-a-service na nagpapalit ng anumang data model sa isang kumpletong REST at GraphQL API, na may built-in na user authentication, role-based permissions, at state machines. Sa halip na magsulat ng mga endpoint handler, tinutukoy mo ang mga entity at relasyon sa YAML o JSON, at awtomatikong bubuo ang Daptin ng buong CRUD interface, dashboard, at OpenAPI specification.

Ang pag-self-host ng Daptin sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga user record, OAuth credential, at mga na-upload na asset na ganap na nasa ilalim ng iyong kontrol nang walang per-request fees. Ang single-binary deployment ay may kasamang built-in na suporta para sa SQLite, PostgreSQL, at MySQL, kasama ang rclone-backed storage adapters para sa cloud-synced file columns at integrated marketplace packages para sa piling pagpapagana ng mga feature.