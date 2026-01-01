Slash is a self-hosted link shortcut manager for individuals and teams who want a cleaner way to share and access URLs. Instead of bookmarks scattered across browsers or hard-to-remember redirect links, Slash lets you define s/-prefixed shortcuts â€” type s/docs into your browser address bar (with the extension installed) and land directly at your destination. Shortcuts can be tagged, grouped into shareable collections, and scoped to your team or kept private.

Unlike hosted link shorteners that log your traffic and monetise your data, self-hosting Slash on a VPS keeps all shortcut analytics and usage data on infrastructure you control â€” no subscription required, no external service to trust, and no limit on the number of shortcuts you can create.