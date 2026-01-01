Deploy Paisa in one click installation.
Open-source personal finance tracker using double-entry accounting for complete visibility into assets, expenses, and net worth.
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What you can build with Paisa
Ang Paisa ay isang self-hosted na personal finance tracker na binuo sa double-entry accounting model. Nagbibigay ito sa iyo ng tumpak at kumpletong larawan ng iyong pananalapi â€” mga asset, pananagutan, kita, gastos, at net worth â€” na sinusubaybayan gamit ang mga plain-text journal file na ganap mong pagmamay-ari. Hindi tulad ng mga cloud-based na finance app, lahat ng iyong data ay nananatili sa iyong sariling server nang walang bayad sa subscription at walang third party na nag-a-access sa iyong mga financial record.
Binabago ng web interface ang iyong accounting journal sa mga interactive na dashboard: mga breakdown ng gastos ayon sa kategorya, mga chart ng alokasyon ng asset, mga projection ng layunin sa pagreretiro, at pagsubaybay sa return ng pamumuhunan para sa mga mutual fund at stock. Ang suporta sa multi-currency ay humahawak ng mga pananalapi na nakakalat sa iba't ibang bansa o klase ng asset.
Key features of Paisa
Double-entry accounting
Every transaction is recorded with matching debit and credit entries, giving you mathematically precise tracking that catches errors automatically.
Net worth dashboard
A single view aggregates all assets and liabilities over time, showing how your overall financial position changes month by month.
Investment return tracking
Track mutual fund and stock performance with XIRR calculations so you always know the actual annualized return on each holding.
Budget vs actual analysis
Compare planned spending against real expenses by category to identify where your money actually goes versus where you planned to spend it.
Plain-text data files
All financial data is stored in human-readable journal files you can edit, version-control, and back up independently of the application.
Why run Paisa on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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