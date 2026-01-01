TeslaMate is an open-source data logger for Tesla owners that connects to the Tesla API, continuously polls your car's telemetry, and stores every drive, charge, software update, and idle event in a PostgreSQL database. Built around a clean Phoenix web app and a dedicated Grafana instance with two dozen pre-built dashboards, it gives you historical insight into efficiency, battery degradation, charging costs, and driving habits that the Tesla app doesn't expose.

Self-hosting TeslaMate on your VPS keeps every kilometer of driving data private â€” no third-party analytics service ingesting your trip locations, charging history, or wake-up patterns. The bundled PostgreSQL, Grafana, and MQTT broker run entirely on your VPS, and you sign in to TeslaMate once with your Tesla account to start collecting data.