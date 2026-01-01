Diun (Docker Image Update Notifier) is a lightweight CLI tool that watches your Docker images and alerts you the moment a new version is published to the registry. It supports Docker Hub, GitHub Container Registry, GitLab, Quay, and private registries, checking on a configurable cron schedule with jitter to spread load.

Self-hosting Diun on your VPS means it runs continuously alongside your containers, with full access to the Docker socket for automatic container discovery. You own the notification routing â€” Slack, Discord, email, webhooks, and more â€” without sending image metadata to third-party monitoring services.