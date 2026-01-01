Deploy Diun in one click installation.
Lightweight tool that monitors Docker images for updates and sends notifications to your preferred channel.
Choose a VPS plan for Diun
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Diun
Diun (Docker Image Update Notifier) is a lightweight CLI tool that watches your Docker images and alerts you the moment a new version is published to the registry. It supports Docker Hub, GitHub Container Registry, GitLab, Quay, and private registries, checking on a configurable cron schedule with jitter to spread load.
Self-hosting Diun on your VPS means it runs continuously alongside your containers, with full access to the Docker socket for automatic container discovery. You own the notification routing â€” Slack, Discord, email, webhooks, and more â€” without sending image metadata to third-party monitoring services.
Key features of Diun
Automatic image monitoring
Discovers and watches all running containers by default, so new deployments are tracked without any manual configuration.
Flexible notifications
Supports Slack, Discord, email, webhooks, and other channels so update alerts reach your team wherever they work.
Cron-based scheduling
Checks run on a configurable schedule with optional jitter to avoid hammering registries during peak hours.
Multi-registry support
Works with Docker Hub, GitHub, GitLab, Quay, and private registries, covering your entire container image landscape.
Why run Diun on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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