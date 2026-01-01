Wanderer is a self-hosted trail database and outdoor activity tracker designed for hikers, cyclists, climbers, and anyone who loves to explore, whether on foot or by wheel. You can upload GPX tracks, log summits and waypoints, browse elevation profiles, and view all your trails on an interactive map â€” all hosted on your own server, meaning no subscriptions or data sharing with third parties.

Storing your trails privately on a VPS ensures that your routes, locations, and activity history remain under your full control. Wanderer integrates with OpenStreetMap services for geocoding and routing, and its multi-user support makes it a practical, shared logbook for trail clubs, hiking groups, or families who enjoy exploring the outdoors together.