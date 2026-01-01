Deploy Label Studio in one click installation.
Open-source data labeling platform for annotating text, images, audio, video, and time series data for machine learning models.
Choose a VPS plan for Label Studio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Label Studio
Label Studio is the most popular open-source data labeling platform, with over 27,000 GitHub stars, supporting annotation across every major data type â€” text, images, audio, video, HTML, time series, and multi-modal combinations. Teams use it to build high-quality training datasets with customizable labeling templates, ML-assisted annotation, and inter-annotator agreement metrics.
Self-hosting Label Studio on your own VPS keeps sensitive training data â€” medical images, financial documents, proprietary business content â€” entirely within your infrastructure, with no per-user or per-annotation fees. This deployment pairs Label Studio with PostgreSQL 16 for reliable project and annotation storage.
Key features of Label Studio
Multi-Type Annotation
Label text, images, audio, video, and time series data with 50+ customizable template types from a single platform.
ML-Assisted Labeling
Connect an ML backend to pre-label data automatically, letting annotators review and correct predictions instead of labeling from scratch.
Active Learning Workflows
Prioritize the most uncertain or informative samples for labeling to maximize model improvement per annotation hour spent.
Team Collaboration
Assign tasks across multiple annotators and track inter-annotator agreement to ensure consistent label quality.
ML Format Export
Export finished annotations directly to COCO, VOC, YOLO, and other popular formats for immediate model training.
Why run Label Studio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.