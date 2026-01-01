Posterizarr is an open-source automation tool that builds beautiful, textless posters, backgrounds, and title cards for your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby library. It pulls artwork from Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, and IMDb, then applies your own overlays, fonts, and text rules so every movie, show, and season looks consistent across the library.

Self-hosting Posterizarr on a VPS gives it the steady uptime and dedicated bandwidth needed for unattended bulk artwork generation across thousands of items. The included web UI lets you manage settings, monitor progress, and trigger runs from the browser, while integrations with Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr keep new releases looking polished the moment they hit your library.