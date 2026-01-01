Deploy DokuWiki in one click installation.
Simple, database-free wiki platform for technical documentation and team knowledge bases.
Choose a VPS plan for DokuWiki
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DokuWiki
DokuWiki is a lightweight, standards-compliant wiki that stores all content in plain text files rather than a database. This file-based design keeps the setup minimal and makes backups trivially simple â€” just copy the files. Despite its simplicity, DokuWiki provides a full-featured editing experience, hierarchical namespace organization, granular access controls, and an extensive plugin ecosystem that can extend functionality without adding infrastructure complexity.
Self-hosting DokuWiki on your VPS keeps your documentation private and accessible entirely on your own terms. There are no per-user fees, no external service dependencies, and no data leaving your infrastructure â€” making it a dependable long-term choice for internal wikis, technical runbooks, and team knowledge bases of any size.
Key features of DokuWiki
No database required
All content is stored as plain text files, eliminating the database setup and maintenance overhead common to other wiki platforms.
Version control built in
Every edit is tracked with a full diff view and one-click rollback, so no content change is ever permanently lost.
Flexible access control
User groups and page-level permissions let you restrict or open sections of the wiki to exactly the right audience.
Mayamang ecosystem ng plugin
Hundreds of community plugins add features like syntax highlighting, diagrams, task lists, and integrations without touching core code.
Easy backups
Because content is plain files, backing up the entire wiki is as simple as copying one directory or including it in any file-based backup strategy.
Why run DokuWiki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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