Deploy NSQ in one click installation.
Realtime distributed messaging platform designed for fault tolerance and high-throughput streaming at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for NSQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NSQ
Ang NSQ ay isang realtime distributed messaging platform na orihinal na binuo sa Bitly upang humawak ng bilyun-bilyong mensahe bawat araw. Hindi tulad ng tradisyonal na mga broker, ang NSQ ay tumatakbo bilang isang decentralized cluster ng maliliit na daemons â€” walang iisang broker bottleneck, walang master node, at walang shared state â€” kaya ang mga producer at consumer ay maaaring mag-scale nang pahalang nang walang reconfiguration.
Ang pag-self-host ng NSQ sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng high-volume event streams, telemetry, at async job pipelines sa loob ng iyong imprastraktura nang walang per-message fees at walang managed-service throttling. Ang kasamang web admin ay nagbibigay ng realtime visibility sa mga topic, channel, at message rates, habang ang lookupd discovery service ay nag-aalis ng pangangailangan para sa hard-coded broker addresses sa buong iyong fleet.
Key features of NSQ
Decentralized topology
Run nsqd daemons co-located with producers and use nsqlookupd for discovery â€” no single point of failure and no central broker to bottleneck throughput.
At-least-once delivery
Persistent message queues with disk overflow guarantee messages survive consumer outages and burst traffic without dropping events.
Channel fan-out
Topics broadcast to multiple independent channels, letting different consumer groups process the same event stream in parallel without coordination.
Realtime admin UI
Ang browser-based na nsqadmin dashboard ay nagpapakita ng live message rates, depth per channel, at per-node statistics para matulungan kang mag-troubleshoot ng streams nang walang CLI tooling.
HTTP and TCP clients
Native client libraries in Go, Python, Java, Node.js, and more, plus a simple HTTP API for publishing â€” integrate from any language without a custom protocol.
Why run NSQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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