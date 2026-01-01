DumbPad is a deliberately minimal, self-hosted notepad application from DumbWare.io, built around the idea that quick shared text rarely needs accounts, databases, or any of the complexity that comes with full collaboration suites. Notepads are stored as plain files on disk, making backups a one-file copy and migrations trivial.

Multiple users can edit the same pad in real time, search across notepads with fuzzy matching, and preview markdown with GitHub-style alerts, tables, and syntax-highlighted code blocks. Optional 4-10 digit PIN protection secures access on shared servers, while Progressive Web App support lets you install DumbPad on any device for offline access. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps your notes private, available from every browser, and free from third-party service changes.