Ang Hanko ay isang open-source authentication backend na binuo sa paligid ng mga passkey at ng WebAuthn standard, idinisenyo bilang isang self-hostable na alternatibo sa Auth0, Clerk, at iba pang identity SaaS. Ito ay may kumpletong user flow â€” passkey registration, social at enterprise SSO, mga password bilang isang opt-in fallback, MFA, at email-based recovery â€” na inilalantad sa pamamagitan ng isang malinis na REST API at drop-in web components.

Ang pag-self-host ng Hanko sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga user credential, session, at audit log sa loob ng iyong imprastraktura, nang walang per-MAU fees at walang vendor lock-in. Ang bundled na PostgreSQL database ay nagpapanatili ng mga user account at WebAuthn credential, habang ang mga JWT-based session ng Hanko ay kumokonekta sa anumang frontend o backend stack.