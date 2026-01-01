Deploy Hanko in one click installation.
Open-source passkey-first authentication backend with passwordless login, MFA, OIDC, and social sign-in.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hanko
Ang Hanko ay isang open-source authentication backend na binuo sa paligid ng mga passkey at ng WebAuthn standard, idinisenyo bilang isang self-hostable na alternatibo sa Auth0, Clerk, at iba pang identity SaaS. Ito ay may kumpletong user flow â€” passkey registration, social at enterprise SSO, mga password bilang isang opt-in fallback, MFA, at email-based recovery â€” na inilalantad sa pamamagitan ng isang malinis na REST API at drop-in web components.
Ang pag-self-host ng Hanko sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga user credential, session, at audit log sa loob ng iyong imprastraktura, nang walang per-MAU fees at walang vendor lock-in. Ang bundled na PostgreSQL database ay nagpapanatili ng mga user account at WebAuthn credential, habang ang mga JWT-based session ng Hanko ay kumokonekta sa anumang frontend o backend stack.
Key features of Hanko
Passkey-first auth
Built around WebAuthn and passkeys so users sign in with Face ID, Touch ID, or hardware keys instead of typing passwords.
Social and enterprise SSO
Drop-in OAuth providers for Google, GitHub, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, Discord, plus SAML for enterprise identity providers.
Multi-factor authentication
TOTP authenticator app support and trusted-device policies layer MFA on top of any login flow without external services.
Web components SDK
Ship a complete login UI in minutes by embedding the official Hanko web components in any framework â€” React, Vue, Svelte, or plain HTML.
JWT session tokens
Ang mga sesyon ng JWT na sumusunod sa pamantayan na may rotation at revocation ay nagpapadali sa integrasyon sa mga umiiral na API at microservices.
Audit logs and webhooks
Built-in audit logging and webhook events for every authentication action give you full visibility and easy integration with downstream systems.
Why run Hanko on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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