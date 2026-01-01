Deploy Kiwix-serve in one click installation.
Self-hosted offline reader for Wikipedia, Gutenberg, Stack Exchange, and thousands of ZIM archives.
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What you can build with Kiwix-serve
Kiwix-serve is the official HTTP server from the Kiwix project that turns ZIM archives into a fast, searchable, browser-accessible library. ZIM is an open compressed archive format that captures entire websites â€” Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg, Stack Exchange, TED talks, MDN, Khan Academy, and hundreds of others â€” for fully offline reading.
Self-hosting Kiwix-serve on a VPS gives you a permanent, always-online reference library that does not depend on the public internet, original site uptime, or upstream paywalls. Drop ZIM files into the data volume from the official Kiwix library and the server hot-reloads them, exposing a unified web interface with full-text search across every archive you load.
Key features of Kiwix-serve
Hot-reload ZIM library
Drop new ZIM files into the data volume and kiwix-serve picks them up automatically with the built-in library monitor â€” no restarts needed.
Full-text search
Search across every loaded archive with an integrated full-text index, including suggest-as-you-type for fast lookups across Wikipedia or any other ZIM.
Bring-your-own content
Choose any ZIM from the official Kiwix catalog â€” full Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg, Stack Exchange dumps, MDN, Khan Academy, TED, and many more reference archives.
Optimized for offline reading
ZIM compression keeps storage low and lookups fast, so a single VPS can serve massive reference archives without external dependencies.
Embedded OPDS catalog
Exposes an OPDS feed of your library so Kiwix mobile and desktop readers can discover and download titles directly from your server.
Bootstrapped on first boot
An optional ZIM download URL fetches your first archive automatically at deploy time, so the server is browsable the moment it comes online.
Why run Kiwix-serve on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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