Yopass is an open-source, encrypted secret sharing service that allows you to securely share passwords, tokens, and sensitive files without leaving them exposed in email threads, chat logs, or support tickets. Secrets are encrypted right in your browser using OpenPGP before they're sent to the server â€” the decryption key never reaches the server, ensuring that even the host can't read your secrets. Each secret is given a unique one-time URL that automatically self-destructs after it's viewed or after a configurable expiry period.

Self-hosting Yopass on your VPS provides your organization with a private, auditable channel for securely sharing credentials and sensitive configuration data. There are no accounts to manage, no tracking, and no plaintext storage involved â€” just a clean, straightforward interface for safely exchanging secrets within your teams or with external parties.