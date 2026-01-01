Hollama is a focused chat client for large language models that connects directly from your browser to one or more Ollama servers, OpenAI-compatible endpoints, or both at the same time. There is no central database, no account system, and no telemetry â€” sessions, prompts, settings, and API keys all live in browser local storage and never touch the server hosting the UI.

Self-hosting Hollama on a VPS gives a small team a single, always-on URL for talking to private Ollama models or shared OpenAI keys, with a clean editor-style interface designed around long prompts, reasoning models, and code-heavy conversations.