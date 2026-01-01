Deploy OpenSearch in one click installation.
Apache 2.0 licensed search and analytics engine with OpenSearch Dashboards for data visualization and log analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSearch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSearch
Ang OpenSearch ay isang community-driven, open-source na search at analytics suite na hango sa Elasticsearch 7.10.2 upang mapanatili ang isang tunay na open na alternatibo sa ilalim ng Apache 2.0 license. Nagbibigay ito ng full-text search, log at event data analysis, application performance monitoring, at security analytics sa pamamagitan ng isang distributed, scalable na arkitektura â€” lahat nang walang proprietary licensing restrictions.
Ang template na ito ay nagde-deploy ng OpenSearch at OpenSearch Dashboards na may authentication na naka-enable, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng kumpletong search platform mula sa unang araw. Ang self-hosting ay nangangahulugang ang lahat ng indexed data at search queries ay nananatili sa iyong sariling imprastraktura, na mahalaga para sa mga organisasyon na may data residency requirements o humahawak ng sensitibong impormasyon. Tandaan: nangangailangan ng hindi bababa sa 4 GB RAM at nagbibigay ng 2-5 minuto para sa paunang pagsisimula.
Key features of OpenSearch
Full-Text Search
Advanced query DSL with relevance scoring, faceted navigation, and real-time indexing for fast, accurate search results.
OpenSearch Dashboards
Included visualization layer lets you build interactive dashboards, run queries, and explore data without additional tools.
Log Analytics
Ingest and analyze application and infrastructure logs in real time to detect anomalies and troubleshoot incidents faster.
Apache 2.0 License
No commercial restrictions or surprise license changes â€” use, modify, and distribute OpenSearch freely.
Anomaly Detection
Built-in ML-powered anomaly detection and configurable alerting help catch issues before users report them.
Why run OpenSearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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