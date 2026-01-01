Deploy TaskTrove in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal task manager with natural language parsing, recurring tasks, and Kanban and calendar views.
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What you can build with TaskTrove
TaskTrove is a lightweight, self-hosted task management application that stores all data as plain JSON files â€” no database required. It parses natural language input for dates and times, supports unlimited subtasks and recurring task patterns, and organizes work into projects with color-coded labels. Multiple views â€” list, Kanban board, and calendar â€” let you work with tasks in whatever layout fits the moment.
Unlike cloud to-do apps that sync data through third-party servers, TaskTrove runs entirely on your own VPS with no tracking, no usage analytics, and no external API dependencies. Task data is stored as readable JSON files that can be backed up, transferred, or inspected with any text editor.
Key features of TaskTrove
Natural language parsing
Type "tomorrow at 2pm" or "every Friday" to set due dates and recurring schedules without touching a date picker.
Kanban and calendar views
Switch between list, Kanban board, and calendar layouts to work with your tasks in the view that best matches your current focus.
Recurring task patterns
Set daily, weekly, monthly, or fully custom recurrence rules so routine tasks reschedule themselves automatically without manual entry.
Project organization
Group tasks into projects with sections, color-coded labels, and unlimited subtasks to keep complex work structured and navigable.
File-based storage
All tasks are stored as plain JSON files â€” simple to back up, transfer to another instance, or read directly without a database tool.
Why run TaskTrove on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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