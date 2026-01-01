TaskTrove is a lightweight, self-hosted task management application that stores all data as plain JSON files â€” no database required. It parses natural language input for dates and times, supports unlimited subtasks and recurring task patterns, and organizes work into projects with color-coded labels. Multiple views â€” list, Kanban board, and calendar â€” let you work with tasks in whatever layout fits the moment.

Unlike cloud to-do apps that sync data through third-party servers, TaskTrove runs entirely on your own VPS with no tracking, no usage analytics, and no external API dependencies. Task data is stored as readable JSON files that can be backed up, transferred, or inspected with any text editor.