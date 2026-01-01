Up to 64% off for ManageIQ

Deploy ManageIQ in one click installation.

Open-source hybrid cloud management platform for virtual machines, containers, networks, and storage.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±1,499/mo
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Deploy ManageIQ in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ManageIQ

KVM 8
Get 24 months for â‚±35,976 (regular price â‚±101,016). Renews at â‚±2,989/mo.
â‚±4,209
SAVE 64%
â‚±1,499/mo
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
SAVE 64%
â‚±1,499/mo
Get 24 months for â‚±35,976 (regular price â‚±101,016). Renews at â‚±2,989/mo.
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ManageIQ

ManageIQ is an open-source cloud management and orchestration platform â€” the upstream project behind Red Hat CloudForms â€” that unifies operations across virtual machines, containers, public clouds, and networks under a single console. It discovers infrastructure across VMware, Red Hat Virtualization, OpenStack, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more, then layers policy, automation, and chargeback on top.

Self-hosting ManageIQ keeps your inventory data, automation workflows, and policy definitions on infrastructure you control, with no per-node licensing fees. The all-in-one container bundles the appliance, PostgreSQL database, and memcached so you can evaluate the full platform from a single deployment.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ManageIQ

Hybrid cloud inventory

Discover and track VMs, containers, networks, and storage across VMware, OpenStack, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud from one console.

Policy and compliance

Define policies that automatically detect drift, enforce tagging, and remediate non-compliant workloads across every managed provider.

Automate engine

Run event-driven Ruby automation, Ansible playbooks, and approval workflows to provision, retire, and reconfigure resources at scale.

Self-service catalog

Publish service catalogs with quotas and approvals so teams can request VMs, containers, or stacks without raising tickets.

Chargeback and metering

Allocate infrastructure cost back to tenants, projects, or departments with rate plans based on CPU, memory, storage, and network usage.

REST API and CLI

Drive every console action from a versioned REST API or the miqcli command line for GitOps-style infrastructure workflows.

Why run ManageIQ on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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