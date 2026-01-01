WriteFreely is a clean, minimalist publishing platform that's really focused on writing. You write posts in plain Markdown, the editor doesn't get in your way, and when people read your content, they won't see comments, ads, or trackers â€” just your words. With its built-in ActivityPub support, your followers in the Fediverse can subscribe to your blog directly from Mastodon and other federated services.

Self-hosting WriteFreely on your VPS means your writing stays under your own domain, free from algorithmic feeds and platform shutdowns. The lightweight Go binary uses minimal resources, saves everything to a single SQLite database, and gives you full control over export, theming, and federation settings.