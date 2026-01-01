Khoj is a free, open-source AI personal assistant designed to connect with your documents, notes, and files, allowing you to ask questions about them using natural language. It's compatible with any major AI provider you might use â€” whether it's OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or even a local Ollama instance running on your VPS. What's more, it enhances its answers with real-time web search capabilities through SearXNG and secure, isolated Python code execution via Terrarium.

When you self-host Khoj, your documents, conversations, and query history all remain securely on your own infrastructure. This means your files are never sent anywhere beyond the specific AI model provider you've configured, giving you complete control over what data gets shared and with whom.