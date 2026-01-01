Deploy Khoj in one click installation.
Open-source AI assistant that chats with your documents, searches the web, and runs code using your choice of AI model.
Choose a VPS plan for Khoj
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Khoj
Khoj is a free, open-source AI personal assistant designed to connect with your documents, notes, and files, allowing you to ask questions about them using natural language. It's compatible with any major AI provider you might use â€” whether it's OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or even a local Ollama instance running on your VPS. What's more, it enhances its answers with real-time web search capabilities through SearXNG and secure, isolated Python code execution via Terrarium.
When you self-host Khoj, your documents, conversations, and query history all remain securely on your own infrastructure. This means your files are never sent anywhere beyond the specific AI model provider you've configured, giving you complete control over what data gets shared and with whom.
Key features of Khoj
Chat with Documents
I-index ang iyong mga PDF, notes, at files at magtanong tungkol sa mga ito gamit ang natural na wika â€” Kinukuha ng Khoj ang relevant na konteksto at mga sagot gamit ang iyong napiling AI model.
Web Search Integration
Built-in SearXNG lets Khoj fetch and summarize current information from the web without routing queries through a third-party search API.
Code Execution Sandbox
Run Python code in an isolated Terrarium sandbox so Khoj can perform calculations, data analysis, and scripting tasks as part of a conversation.
Any AI Model Provider
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or a local Ollama instance â€” switch providers without changing how you interact with Khoj.
Private by Default
All documents, chats, and embeddings stay on your VPS â€” nothing is shared beyond the AI model provider you configure.
Why run Khoj on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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