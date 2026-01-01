Deploy R2R in one click installation.
Production-ready RAG framework with hybrid search, knowledge graphs, and an agentic retrieval API for AI applications.
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What you can build with R2R
Ang R2R ay isang open-source retrieval-augmented generation framework na binuo para sa production deployment mula pa sa simula. Pinagsasama nito ang hybrid semantic at keyword search sa reciprocal rank fusion, awtomatikong pagbuo ng knowledge graph, multimodal document ingestion, at isang agentic retrieval API na nagpapahintulot sa malalaking language models na mag-orchestrate ng search bilang bahagi ng kanilang reasoning loop.
Ang pag-self-host ng R2R sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga dokumento, vector indexes, at conversation history sa ilalim ng iyong buong kontrol, nang walang per-query fees at walang third-party access sa iyong knowledge base. Ang deployment na ito ay ipinapares ang R2R API sa opisyal na dashboard at isang PostgreSQL plus pgvector store, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng kumpletong RAG stack na maaari mong palawigin sa anumang LLM provider.
Key features of R2R
Hybrid search
Combine vector similarity and full-text keyword search with reciprocal rank fusion to surface the most relevant context for every query.
Knowledge graphs
Automatic entity and relationship extraction builds a graph index alongside vectors, enabling cross-document reasoning that flat retrieval cannot match.
Multimodal ingestion
Parse PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, images, and audio into a unified index without writing custom ingestion code for each format.
Agentic RAG
Reasoning agents iteratively retrieve, critique, and refine answers â€” producing higher-quality responses than single-shot RAG pipelines.
Multi-provider LLMs
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Azure, Ollama, and 20-plus other LLM providers through a single configuration â€” no reindexing required.
REST API and SDKs
A full REST API plus official Python and JavaScript SDKs let you embed R2R retrieval into custom applications and automated pipelines.
Why run R2R on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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