Apache Guacamole is a clientless remote desktop gateway that lets you access RDP, VNC, SSH, and Telnet servers from any modern web browser — no plugins, no native client software, and no per-device setup. The browser handles rendering while a server-side daemon translates protocols, making remote access as simple as opening a URL.

Self-hosting Guacamole on your own VPS turns your server into a central jump host for managing remote machines anywhere in the world. Built-in user management, audit logs, and connection sharing make it equally useful for solo administrators and small teams, while keeping every credential and session under your direct control.