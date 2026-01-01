Form.io is an open-source form building and API platform that lets developers create complex forms, manage submissions, and build data-driven applications. It combines a visual drag-and-drop form builder with a powerful REST API backend, making it straightforward to embed forms in any web or mobile application.

Self-hosting Form.io gives you full ownership of your form data and submissions. Organizations handling sensitive information â€” survey responses, customer intake forms, or internal workflows â€” benefit from keeping everything on their own infrastructure with no per-submission fees and full data sovereignty.