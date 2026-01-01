Seerr is an open-source media request and discovery platform that combines the best features of Overseerr and Jellyseerr into one application with native support for Jellyfin, Plex, and Emby. Users can browse for movies and TV shows, submit requests, and administrators can approve these through a clean dashboard â€” while Sonarr and Radarr automatically manage the actual downloading.

Self-hosting Seerr ensures that your media server credentials and API keys remain within your own infrastructure while providing family and friends a streamlined way to request content without needing direct access to your automation tools. The 24/7 availability of VPS deployment guarantees that request submissions and notifications function reliably, even if your home network is offline.