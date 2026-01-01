Deploy Teable in one-click installation.
Open-source no-code database with a spreadsheet interface powered by PostgreSQL and real-time collaboration.
Choose a VPS plan for Teable
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Teable
Teable is a fast, open-source alternative to Airtable that combines a familiar spreadsheet interface with the full power of a PostgreSQL database. It supports rich field types, multiple view modes, real-time collaboration, and row-level filtering â€” all backed by a database you fully control.
Self-hosting Teable on a VPS means your business data lives in your own PostgreSQL instance with no row limits, no per-seat fees, and no vendor lock-in. Teams can build internal tools, project trackers, and CRM-style databases without writing code.
Key features of Teable
PostgreSQL backend
All data is stored in a standard PostgreSQL database you own, with no proprietary format or vendor lock-in.
Multiple view types
Switch between grid, gallery, kanban, calendar, and form views to work with data in the format that fits each workflow.
Real-time collaboration
Multiple team members can edit tables simultaneously with live updates and no conflicts.
No row limits
Unlike SaaS alternatives, self-hosted Teable imposes no artificial limits on rows, tables, or workspace size.
API access
A RESTful API lets you integrate Teable data with external tools, automation platforms, and custom applications.
Why run Teable on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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