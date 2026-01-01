Dawarich is a self-hosted alternative to Google Timeline that puts your location history under your own control. Import data from Google Maps Timeline exports, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, and other sources to build a rich, searchable record of everywhere you have been.

The platform visualizes your movements as interactive maps with heatmaps, route lines, and fog-of-war overlays. Built-in statistics show countries visited, cities explored, and total distance travelled, while trip tools let you annotate journeys with photos and notes. Family location sharing with individual privacy controls makes it suitable for household use. Self-hosting keeps sensitive location data entirely on your own infrastructure, away from Google and other third parties.