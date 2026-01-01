Deploy Halo in one click installation.
Modern open-source CMS para sa paggawa ng mga blog, website, at content-driven na site na may plugin marketplace.
Choose a VPS plan for Halo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Halo
Halo is a fully open-source, modern content management system built on Spring Boot and reactive PostgreSQL. It provides a rich plugin and theme marketplace, a block-based editor, multi-content-type publishing, and a clean admin console â€” making it suitable for everything from personal blogs to company websites.
With over 39,000 GitHub stars and active development, Halo is one of the most widely adopted self-hosted CMS platforms. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you full control over your content, no per-post fees, and the flexibility to extend the platform with plugins without being gated by a subscription tier.
Key features of Halo
Plugin marketplace
Extend Halo with community plugins for SEO, comments, search, social sharing, and more â€” installed directly from the admin console.
Theme system
Switch or customize your site appearance with a full theme engine and an active community theme marketplace.
Block-based editor
Create rich content with a modern block editor supporting images, embeds, code blocks, and custom layouts without touching HTML.
Multiple content types
Publish posts, pages, and moments (microblogs) from a single platform, covering both long-form and short-form content needs.
REST & GraphQL APIs
Expose your content through built-in APIs to power headless deployments, mobile apps, or third-party integrations.
Why run Halo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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