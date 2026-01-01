Deploy Mitra in one click installation.
Lightweight Rust-based federated social network with full Mastodon API compatibility and a tiny memory footprint.
Choose a VPS plan for Mitra
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mitra
Mitra is an open-source federated micro-blogging platform written in Rust that connects to the wider Fediverse through the ActivityPub protocol. With a memory footprint under 50 MB, it runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans while interoperating with Mastodon, Pleroma, Misskey, and other federated networks. Because Mitra implements the Mastodon API, every popular Mastodon client works out of the box.
Self-hosting Mitra on your own VPS keeps your social graph, posts, and subscriber data entirely under your control â€” no algorithmic feeds, no advertising, and no third-party platform deciding the rules. You set the registration policy, moderation approach, and federation scope for your community.
Key features of Mitra
Tiny memory footprint
Runs in under 50 MB of RAM, making it the lightest federated social server available and ideal for small VPS deployments.
Mastodon API compatible
Works with virtually every existing Mastodon client app on web, desktop, Android, and iOS without modification.
ActivityPub federation
Connects to thousands of fediverse instances so users can follow accounts across Mastodon, Pleroma, Misskey, and other platforms.
Built-in subscriptions
Native paid content subscriptions settled in Monero let creators monetise their work without third-party payment processors.
Account migration
Users can move their identity and followers to another server, ensuring no lock-in to a single instance.
Tor and I2P support
Federates over Tor and I2P out of the box for privacy-focused communities and onion-routed instances.
Why run Mitra on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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