Jelly-Clipper is an open-source web companion to Jellyfin that turns any moment in your media library into a shareable clip. Paste a Jellyfin video URL, select a start and end point, and Jelly-Clipper produces a permanent clip stored alongside your library and accessible to every authenticated Jellyfin user on your instance.

Self-hosting Jelly-Clipper on a VPS keeps clips, downloaded source files, and the SQLite database on infrastructure you control, with no third-party uploads, no public sharing services, and a scheduled cron job that automatically reclaims storage by purging cached originals older than your retention window.