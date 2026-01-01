MetaMCP is an open-source MCP (Model Context Protocol) proxy that aggregates multiple MCP servers into a single, unified endpoint. It lets you group servers into namespaces, apply middleware for rate limiting and observability, and expose endpoints with authentication â€” all without modifying your existing MCP clients.

Self-hosting MetaMCP on your own VPS gives you full control over your AI tool infrastructure. Connect any MCP client (Cursor, Claude Desktop, or custom agents) to one managed gateway, keep secrets server-side, and scale your tool ecosystem without reconfiguring every client when servers change.