Ang Shopware ay isang open-source na eCommerce platform na binuo sa PHP at Symfony, dinisenyo para sa mga negosyante na nagnanais ng flexibility, performance, at ganap na pagmamay-ari ng kanilang storefront. Ang API-first architecture nito, headless capabilities, at Rule Builder ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa mabilis na direct-to-consumer brands at kumplikadong B2B catalogs na may custom pricing, segmentation, at workflows.

Ang self-hosting ng Shopware sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng customer data, orders, at payment integrations sa ilalim ng iyong kontrol, nang walang per-order fees at walang platform lock-in. Ang template na ito ay nagsasama ng Shopware sa MariaDB, Redis para sa caching at sessions, at OpenSearch para sa mabilis na pagtuklas ng produkto, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng production-style stack na handa para sa tunay na traffic.