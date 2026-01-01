Open-source eCommerce platform for building modern, scalable B2C and B2B online stores.
Choose a VPS plan for Shopware
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shopware
Ang Shopware ay isang open-source na eCommerce platform na binuo sa PHP at Symfony, dinisenyo para sa mga negosyante na nagnanais ng flexibility, performance, at ganap na pagmamay-ari ng kanilang storefront. Ang API-first architecture nito, headless capabilities, at Rule Builder ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa mabilis na direct-to-consumer brands at kumplikadong B2B catalogs na may custom pricing, segmentation, at workflows.
Ang self-hosting ng Shopware sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng customer data, orders, at payment integrations sa ilalim ng iyong kontrol, nang walang per-order fees at walang platform lock-in. Ang template na ito ay nagsasama ng Shopware sa MariaDB, Redis para sa caching at sessions, at OpenSearch para sa mabilis na pagtuklas ng produkto, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng production-style stack na handa para sa tunay na traffic.
Key features of Shopware
Headless and API-first
Store API and Admin API let you build custom storefronts and integrations in any framework while keeping Shopware as the commerce engine.
Rule Builder
I-configure ang dynamic na presyo, promosyon, paraan ng pagpapadala, at opsyon sa pagbabayad batay sa cart, customer, o konteksto â€” nang hindi nagsusulat ng code.
Visual Shopping Experiences
Ang mga drag-and-drop layout at CMS block ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga merchandiser na bumuo ng mga pahina ng kategorya at landing page na akma sa mga kampanya at segment ng customer.
Built-in B2B features
Customer-specific pricing, quote workflows, employee management, and bulk ordering support complex B2B sales out of the box.
OpenSearch product search
OpenSearch powers fast, faceted product search across large catalogs with relevance tuning and filters that scale beyond MySQL search.
Extensions and apps
The Shopware Store offers thousands of plugins and apps for payments, marketing, ERP, and analytics to extend the platform as your business grows.
Why run Shopware on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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