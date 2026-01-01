Up to 69% off for Shopware

Open-source eCommerce platform for building modern, scalable B2C and B2B online stores.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
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Choose a VPS plan for Shopware

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Shopware

Ang Shopware ay isang open-source na eCommerce platform na binuo sa PHP at Symfony, dinisenyo para sa mga negosyante na nagnanais ng flexibility, performance, at ganap na pagmamay-ari ng kanilang storefront. Ang API-first architecture nito, headless capabilities, at Rule Builder ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa mabilis na direct-to-consumer brands at kumplikadong B2B catalogs na may custom pricing, segmentation, at workflows.

Ang self-hosting ng Shopware sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili ng customer data, orders, at payment integrations sa ilalim ng iyong kontrol, nang walang per-order fees at walang platform lock-in. Ang template na ito ay nagsasama ng Shopware sa MariaDB, Redis para sa caching at sessions, at OpenSearch para sa mabilis na pagtuklas ng produkto, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng production-style stack na handa para sa tunay na traffic.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Shopware

Headless and API-first

Store API and Admin API let you build custom storefronts and integrations in any framework while keeping Shopware as the commerce engine.

Rule Builder

I-configure ang dynamic na presyo, promosyon, paraan ng pagpapadala, at opsyon sa pagbabayad batay sa cart, customer, o konteksto â€” nang hindi nagsusulat ng code.

Visual Shopping Experiences

Ang mga drag-and-drop layout at CMS block ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga merchandiser na bumuo ng mga pahina ng kategorya at landing page na akma sa mga kampanya at segment ng customer.

Built-in B2B features

Customer-specific pricing, quote workflows, employee management, and bulk ordering support complex B2B sales out of the box.

OpenSearch product search

OpenSearch powers fast, faceted product search across large catalogs with relevance tuning and filters that scale beyond MySQL search.

Extensions and apps

The Shopware Store offers thousands of plugins and apps for payments, marketing, ERP, and analytics to extend the platform as your business grows.

Why run Shopware on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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