Up to 69% off for AureusERP

Deploy AureusERP in one click installation.

Open-source ERP platform for SMEs covering finance, HR, inventory, sales, and CRM in one unified system.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
549 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy AureusERP in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for AureusERP

MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with AureusERP

AureusERP is a modern, open-source enterprise resource planning platform built on Laravel 11 and FilamentPHP 3. It brings together finance, human resources, inventory management, sales, and customer relationship management under a single, cohesive interface — eliminating the need for disconnected spreadsheets and separate tools.

Self-hosting AureusERP on your own VPS puts your business data entirely under your control with no per-user fees or vendor lock-in. With over 10,000 GitHub stars and active daily development, it offers a credible open-source alternative to paid ERP suites like Odoo or SAP Business One.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of AureusERP

Integrated Finance Module

Manage accounts payable and receivable, journals, invoices, and financial reports from a single unified dashboard.

HR and Payroll

Track employees, contracts, attendance, and leave requests without switching between separate HR tools.

Inventory Management

Monitorin ang lebel ng stock, mga warehouse, purchase order, at paggalaw ng produkto nang real time para maiwasan ang kakulangan at sobrang stock.

CRM and Sales Pipeline

Manage leads, opportunities, and customer accounts through a pipeline view connected directly to invoicing and order fulfillment.

FilamentPHP Admin UI

Clean, fast admin interface built on FilamentPHP 3 gives every module a consistent look and feel without extra configuration.

Why run AureusERP on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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