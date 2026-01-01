Deploy XWiki in one click installation.
Powerful open-source wiki platform for team knowledge management, documentation, and collaborative workspaces.
Choose a VPS plan for XWiki
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with XWiki
XWiki is an open-source enterprise wiki platform that goes beyond static documentation. Its structured page model organizes content into hierarchical spaces and pages, while a built-in scripting engine lets teams build dynamic dashboards and custom intranet applications directly on wiki pages. With over 900 extensions and a built-in App Within Minutes wizard, teams can turn XWiki into a tailored knowledge base, issue tracker, or project workspace without starting from scratch.
Self-hosting XWiki on your own VPS keeps all documentation, internal processes, and company knowledge under your direct control â€” no per-user fees, no vendor lock-in, and no data leaving your infrastructure. This template pairs XWiki with a PostgreSQL database for reliable, production-ready storage.
Key features of XWiki
Structured page model
Organize content in hierarchical spaces and pages with parent-child relationships, keeping large knowledge bases navigable and consistent.
Built-in app builder
Create custom data applications on top of wiki pages using the App Within Minutes wizard â€” no external framework or coding required.
900+ extensions
Extend XWiki with a library of 900+ community extensions covering calendars, diagrams, task management, and LDAP authentication.
Scripting engine
Write Velocity, Groovy, or Python scripts inside wiki pages to build dynamic content, dashboards, and automated reports.
Full-text search
Ang naka-embed na Solr ay nag-i-index ng lahat ng nilalaman ng pahina at mga attachment, na naghahatid ng mga nauugnay na resulta sa malalaking knowledge base nang agaran.
Revision history
Every edit is versioned automatically with a full diff view and one-click restore for recovering any previous version of any page.
Why run XWiki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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