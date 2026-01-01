Casdoor is an open-source Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that acts as a centralized authentication server for your applications. With built-in support for OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, and LDAP, it allows any application to delegate user login to a single trusted service — eliminating per-app login systems and giving users one set of credentials across your entire stack.

Self-hosting Casdoor keeps your users' credentials and session data fully under your control, with no per-user pricing and no vendor lock-in. Its built-in multi-factor authentication, social login integrations, and fine-grained permissions via Casbin make it a complete identity platform for teams of any size.