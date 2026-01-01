ViewTube is an open-source, privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube. It lets you search, watch, and follow channels through a clean, modern interface that proxies video data so YouTube never sees your IP address, browser fingerprint, or watch history. Built on the Invidious and Piped APIs, it combines a polished Vue-based player with SponsorBlock segment skipping and DeArrow thumbnail cleanup.

Self-hosting ViewTube on your own VPS gives you a personal, ad-free YouTube experience that you fully control. A local account system stores your subscriptions, history, and playlists in your own MongoDB database instead of a Google account, while Redis keeps responses fast. RSS-style channel following lets you keep up with creators without ever opening youtube.com.