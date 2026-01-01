Deploy Open Agent in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI assistant platform with LLM orchestration, RAG knowledge bases, agent loops, and MCP tool integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Open Agent
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open Agent
Ang Open Agent ay isang production-ready, self-hosted na AI agent platform na nagkokonekta ng malalaking language model sa iyong data at mga tool. Sinusuportahan nito ang 28+ na model provider sa pamamagitan ng isang pinag-isang interface, na ginagawang searchable na RAG knowledge base ang mga dokumento, wiki, at database na nagbibigay ng tumpak na konteksto sa iyong mga agent.
Ang pag-deploy ng Open Agent sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga sensitibong pag-uusap at proprietaryong dokumento na malayo sa third-party na imprastraktura. Ang role-based access control, SSO integration, at multi-tenant workspaces ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa mga team at enterprise na nangangailangan ng pamamahala nang hindi isinasakripisyo ang flexibility.
Key features of Open Agent
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to 28+ model providers including OpenAI, DeepSeek, and local models through a standardized abstraction layer.
Built-in RAG pipeline
Ingest PDFs, wikis, and documents into semantic vector stores so agents retrieve accurate, grounded context automatically.
MCP tool integrations
Extend agent capabilities with Model Context Protocol servers that connect to external APIs, databases, and automation tools.
Enterprise access control
Manage users with role-based permissions, SSO via OIDC, OAuth2, LDAP, and SAML, and isolated multi-tenant workspaces.
Agent loop orchestration
Define multi-step agent workflows with tool-calling loops, retry logic, and audit logging for production-grade reliability.
Why run Open Agent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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