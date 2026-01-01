Tunarr transforms your existing movies, shows, and clips from your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby libraries into scheduled live TV channels that mimic a traditional cable TV lineup. Through a browser-based interface, you can program time slots, create cyclic and block shuffles, insert mid-roll filler, and curate themed channels â€” then expose the result as an HDHomeRun-compatible tuner or an M3U playlist that any IPTV client can play.

As the modern successor to dizqueTV, Tunarr has been rewritten on a faster server, featuring a new web UI, native FFmpeg transcoding, and continuous maintenance. By self-hosting Tunarr on a VPS, your tuner remains accessible from anywhere, your channels run 24/7 without occupying your home machine, and it never modifies the original files in your media servers.