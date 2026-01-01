Deploy ByteStash in one click installation.
Self-hosted code snippet manager with syntax highlighting, full-text search, and optional SSO for developers and teams.
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What you can build with ByteStash
ByteStash is a self-hosted web application for storing, organizing, and sharing code snippets in a single searchable library. It supports dozens of programming languages with full syntax highlighting, lets you filter by language or keyword, pin favorites for quick access, and share snippets publicly without requiring accounts from recipients.
Unlike cloud-based snippet tools, ByteStash runs entirely on your own infrastructure with a lightweight SQLite database — no external services required. It ships a full REST API with Swagger documentation and optional OpenID Connect integration, making it equally suitable for solo developers and teams using centralized identity management.
Key features of ByteStash
Syntax Highlighting
Supports dozens of programming languages so every snippet is rendered with accurate, readable syntax coloring.
Full-Text Search
Search and filter your entire snippet library by language, keyword, or tag to find exactly what you need in seconds.
Public Sharing
Share individual snippets or collections via public links — recipients do not need an account to view them.
REST API Access
Full CRUD API with built-in Swagger documentation lets you integrate snippet retrieval into scripts, editors, or CI pipelines.
SSO Integration
Connect any OpenID Connect provider to enable single sign-on for teams already using centralised identity management.
Why run ByteStash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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