Deploy XBackBone in one click installation.
Self-hosted lightweight file and screenshot sharing server with full ShareX, ScreenCloud, and Flameshot support.
Choose a VPS plan for XBackBone
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with XBackBone
Ang XBackBone ay isang magaan na PHP file manager at image host na idinisenyo batay sa sikat na ShareX uploader workflow. Mag-drop ng screenshot o file sa ShareX (o ScreenCloud, Flameshot, o anumang compatible na client) at agad itong iho-host ng XBackBone sa likod ng isang shareable na maikling URL â€” na may markdown preview, raw-text rendering, gallery view, at per-user quotas na built in.
Ang pag-self-host ng XBackBone sa isang VPS ay pumapalit sa mga commercial image host at pastebin services ng imprastraktura na ganap mong kontrolado. Ang multi-user accounts, role-based permissions, at built-in na OAuth integration ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa parehong indibidwal at maliliit na team na gustong magkaroon ng pribadong screenshot at file dropping endpoint.
Key features of XBackBone
ShareX-native uploads
Drop files into ShareX, ScreenCloud, or Flameshot and XBackBone hosts them instantly via the standard upload API.
Gallery and previews
Browser gallery view with auto-generated thumbnails, plus inline rendering for images, video, audio, and Markdown content.
Multi-user accounts
Per-user accounts with role-based permissions and individual quotas let teams or families share one server without crossing libraries.
Public and private links
Each upload generates a short URL with optional password protection, expiry, and one-time access modes for sensitive content.
OAuth and SSO support
Built-in OAuth integration with Google, Discord, and GitLab eliminates separate account management for teams already on those platforms.
Why run XBackBone on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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