Deploy KeeWeb in one click installation.
Open-source, web-based password manager na ganap na compatible sa KeePass databases.
Choose a VPS plan for KeeWeb
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with KeeWeb
KeeWeb is a free, open-source password manager that runs entirely in the browser and is fully compatible with the KeePass (.kdbx) format. It lets you open and manage your existing KeePass vaults directly from your browser without any plugins or native client â€” your vault stays under your control on your own storage.
Self-hosting KeeWeb on your VPS means you can access your passwords from any device with a browser, while keeping the application itself private and independent of third-party cloud services. Vault files are never sent to any server; they are opened and decrypted client-side in your browser.
Key features of KeeWeb
KeePass compatibility
Open at i-edit ang anumang .kdbx file na ginawa ng KeePass, KeePassXC, o anumang iba pang KeePass-compatible na application nang walang conversion.
Client-side security
All vault decryption happens in your browser â€” your master password and vault contents never leave your device or touch the server.
Multiple storage backends
Load vaults from local files, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, or any WebDAV-compatible remote storage.
Plugin support
Extend KeeWeb with community plugins for themes, custom fields, OTP generation, and additional integrations.
Cross-platform access
Access your passwords from any device with a modern browser â€” no native installation required on desktops or mobile devices.
Why run KeeWeb on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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