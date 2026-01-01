Up to 69% off for Budibase

Deploy Budibase in one click installation.

Open-source low-code platform for building internal business applications, admin panels, and automated workflows without extensive coding.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
409 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Budibase in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Budibase

63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Budibase

Budibase is an open-source low-code platform that lets teams build internal tools, dashboards, and automated workflows through a visual drag-and-drop builder. It connects to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and its own built-in database, turning data sources into functional applications in hours rather than weeks.

Self-hosting Budibase on your own VPS keeps business-critical data and application logic within your infrastructure, meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements that cloud-hosted low-code tools cannot satisfy. The full stack — application service, worker, CouchDB, Redis, and MinIO — runs in a single deployment with no external dependencies.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Budibase

Visual App Builder

Drag-and-drop components — tables, forms, charts, and buttons — onto a canvas to compose functional business applications without writing frontend code.

Multi-Source Data Connections

Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, and the built-in CouchDB database so apps can read and write from your existing data sources.

Workflow Automation

Define automated processes with triggers, conditions, and actions to replace manual steps in approval flows, notifications, and data operations.

Role-Based Access Control

Assign roles to users at the application level so each team member sees only the data and actions appropriate to their responsibilities.

Custom JavaScript Logic

Drop into JavaScript when visual bindings are not enough, giving developers fine-grained control over data transformations and conditional behavior.

Why run Budibase on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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