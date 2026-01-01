Deploy GrowthBook in one click installation.
Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platform with warehouse-native experiment analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for GrowthBook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GrowthBook
Ang GrowthBook ay isang open-source platform para sa feature flags at A/B testing na nagbibigay sa mga engineering at product team ng ganap na kontrol sa kanilang imprastraktura ng eksperimentasyon. Direktang kumokonekta ito sa iyong kasalukuyang data warehouse â€” BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, ClickHouse, o PostgreSQL â€” kaya ang mga resulta ng eksperimento ay sinusuri kung saan nakatira na ang iyong data, nang hindi na kailangang ipasa ang mga event sa pamamagitan ng third-party na serbisyo.
Ang pag-self-host ng GrowthBook sa iyong VPS ay nag-aalis ng per-seat pricing, pinapanatili ang mga configuration ng eksperimento at data ng user sa iyong sariling imprastraktura, at nagbibigay-daan sa walang limitasyong miyembro ng team at eksperimento sa isang nakapirming halaga ng imprastraktura â€” kritikal para sa mga team sa mga regulated na industriya o nagtatayo ng mga produktong sensitibo sa privacy.
Key features of GrowthBook
Advanced A/B Testing
Run experiments with Bayesian and frequentist statistical methods, CUPED variance reduction, and sequential testing to reach conclusions faster with greater accuracy.
Feature Flag Management
Target feature rollouts by user attributes, percentage, or prerequisite flags, enabling gradual releases and instant rollbacks without new deployments.
Warehouse-Native Analysis
Ang mga sukatan ng eksperimento ay direktang kinakalkula sa BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, o PostgreSQL, pinapanatili ang sensitibong data sa iyong kasalukuyang imprastraktura.
Multi-Language SDKs
Integrate GrowthBook into any stack with official SDKs for React, JavaScript, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, iOS, Android, and more.
Visual Experiment Editor
Launch no-code A/B tests on web pages using the visual editor, without requiring engineering changes to the application codebase.
Why run GrowthBook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.