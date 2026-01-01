Up to 69% off for Fireshare

Deploy Fireshare in one click installation.

Self-hosted video and image sharing platform for game clips with unique shareable links and password-protected access.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Fireshare in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Fireshare

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Fireshare

Fireshare is a self-hosted media sharing platform designed for sharing game clips, videos, and images through unique, per-item shareable links. Upload your recordings once and share them individually with friends or publicly â€” each clip gets its own URL, with optional password protection for items you want to keep semi-private.

Unlike cloud video services, Fireshare runs entirely on your own VPS with no upload limits, no watermarks, and no account required for viewers. Content is organised by game, browsable through a public or private feed, and subscribable via RSS â€” giving your audience a proper home for your video content without sending them to a third-party platform.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Fireshare

Per-Clip Shareable Links

Every video and image gets a unique public URL you can share directly â€” no forced account creation or platform redirect for viewers.

Password-Protected Sharing

Lock individual clips or your entire feed behind a password so you control exactly who can view your content.

Game-Based Organisation

Tag and browse content by game title, keeping your clips organised and making it easy for viewers to find footage for a specific game.

RSS Feed Support

Fireshare generates RSS feeds so followers can subscribe and get notified whenever you publish new clips or images.

Built-in Video Transcoding

CPU-based transcoding processes uploads into web-optimised formats automatically, so clips play smoothly in any browser without manual conversion.

Why run Fireshare on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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