Deploy Foxel in one click installation.
Self-hosted private cloud storage with AI-powered semantic search across photos, videos, and documents.
Choose a VPS plan for Foxel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Foxel
Ang Foxel ay isang open-source na pribadong cloud storage platform na pinagsasama ang mga file sa iba't ibang local disk, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, at iba pang backends sa likod ng isang solong web interface. Ang natatanging feature nito ay ang AI-powered semantic search, na nagbibigay-daan sa iyong makahanap ng mga larawan, video, at dokumento sa pamamagitan ng natural na paglalarawan ng wika sa halip na mga filename.
Ang pag-self-host ng Foxel ay nagpapanatili ng iyong personal na media library, mga archive ng trabaho, at mga shared team file sa imprastraktura na ganap mong kontrolado â€” walang per-seat fees, walang proprietary lock-in, at walang third party na nag-scan ng iyong data upang bumuo ng mga embedding. Ang role-based access control, signed share links, at protocol mappings sa pamamagitan ng S3 API at WebDAV ay ginagawa itong angkop para sa parehong indibidwal at maliliit na team.
Key features of Foxel
Semantic AI search
Find photos and documents by describing them in plain language using configurable embedding models and Milvus or Qdrant vector databases.
Unified storage backends
Connect local disks, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more behind one browsing interface with pluggable adapters.
Role-based access control
Define custom roles with path-based read, write, delete, and share permissions using wildcards, regex, and priority-ordered rules.
Built-in file preview
Stream images, videos, PDFs, Office documents, text, and source code directly in the browser without downloading the original file.
Protocol mappings
Expose your storage through S3-compatible endpoints, WebDAV mounts, and signed direct links for scripts, apps, and OS file managers.
Plugin and AI agent
Extend the platform with manifest-based plugins and an integrated AI agent that performs file operations and automation tasks.
Why run Foxel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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