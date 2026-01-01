Deploy Trip with one-click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted map tracker and trip planner for organizing points of interest and multi-day itineraries.
Choose a VPS plan for Trip
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Trip
Trip is a self-hosted minimalist map tracker and trip planner that lets you collect points of interest on interactive maps and turn them into structured multi-day itineraries. Built around a clean, distraction-free interface, it focuses on the two activities travelers actually repeat: marking places worth visiting and assembling them into trips with dates, notes, and attachments.
Running Trip on your own VPS keeps every POI, itinerary, and travel companion link inside infrastructure you control. There is no telemetry, no advertising, and no third-party cloud â€” your destinations and travel plans never leave your server, while OIDC integration lets you connect Trip to an existing single sign-on setup when you want one.
Key features of Trip
Interactive POI maps
Drop, categorize, and filter points of interest on customizable map tiles built on Leaflet for fast, mobile-friendly exploration.
Multi-day itineraries
Group POIs into day-by-day trip plans with notes, costs, and attachments so the full plan lives in one place.
Travel collaboration
Share trips with travel companions so everyone sees the same itinerary and updates without juggling chat threads or spreadsheets.
OIDC single sign-on
Optional OpenID Connect login lets you reuse your existing identity provider instead of managing a separate Trip account.
Privacy by default
No telemetry, tracking, or ads â€” every place, photo, and trip stays on your VPS under your direct control.
Lightweight SQLite
Single container backed by SQLite with a single storage volume, making backups and migrations a straightforward file copy.
Why run Trip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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