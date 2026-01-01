bknd is an open-source backend system that bundles data modeling, authentication, media handling, and workflow primitives into a single lightweight service with an integrated admin UI. Built on Web Standards rather than a single runtime, it runs anywhere from Node and Bun to Cloudflare Workers, Vercel, and Deno Deploy, with adapter-based access to SQLite, LibSQL, or Postgres without forcing abstractions on top of your database driver.

Self-hosting bknd on your own VPS replaces vendor-locked BaaS platforms like Firebase or Supabase with a portable backend you fully own. There are no per-request fees, no row limits, and no surprise pricing as your project grows from prototype to production.