Deploy Bazarr in one click installation.
Automated subtitle management companion for Sonarr and Radarr that downloads and upgrades subtitles across your media library.
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What you can build with Bazarr
Bazarr is a companion application to Sonarr and Radarr that automates the entire subtitle workflow for your media library. It monitors your library for new content and automatically searches, downloads, and organizes subtitles in your preferred languages across 20+ providers including OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, and Podnapisi. When better subtitle versions become available, Bazarr upgrades them automatically — no manual searching required.
Running Bazarr on a dedicated VPS gives it the consistent uptime and reliable public IP address needed for uninterrupted provider access — home networks with dynamic IPs can be blocked by subtitle providers over time. Combined with subtitle synchronization tools that fix timing mismatches and support for hearing-impaired SDH tracks, Bazarr delivers complete subtitle coverage for every piece of media in your library.
Key features of Bazarr
Sonarr and Radarr integration
Bazarr connects directly to your existing arr setup and automatically fetches subtitles for every movie or episode as it is added to your library.
20+ subtitle providers
Maghanap sa OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, Podnapisi, at marami pang iba nang sabay-sabay upang mapalaki ang pagkakataon na makahanap ng tumpak na mga subtitle sa iyong wika.
Automatic quality upgrades
When a better subtitle version is released for content already in your library, Bazarr replaces the existing file automatically without any manual intervention.
Subtitle synchronization
Built-in sync tools adjust subtitle timing to match audio tracks, fixing the most common reason subtitles feel off even when downloaded from reputable sources.
Suporta para mga may kapansanan sa pandinig
Pumili ng SDH o CC na mga track para sa accessibility — Maaaring unahin ng Bazarr ang mga subtitle para sa mga may kapansanan sa pandinig sa lahat ng provider para sa bawat item sa iyong aklatan.
Why run Bazarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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