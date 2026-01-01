Deploy Habitica in one click installation.
Gamified productivity app that turns habits, dailies, and to-dos into an RPG adventure with character progression and social quests.
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What you can build with Habitica
Habitica transforms productivity into a role-playing game where completing real-world tasks levels up your character, earns gold, and unlocks equipment. Create habits to track recurring behaviors, dailies for tasks that reset each day, and to-dos for one-time goals â€” missing any of them costs your avatar health, creating genuine accountability through game mechanics.
Social features let you join guilds, enter challenges, and run party quests where teams defeat monsters by completing tasks together. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps all habit data, character progress, and social history under your control without relying on the public service.
Key features of Habitica
RPG task management
Earn experience, gold, and equipment by completing real tasks â€” level up your character the same way you level up your habits.
Habits and dailies
Track repeatable behaviors with habits and set recurring tasks with dailies that reset each day, with health penalties for missed items.
Party quests
Team up with friends or colleagues to defeat monsters together â€” every completed task deals damage, making group accountability genuinely fun.
Class system
Unlock Warrior, Mage, Rogue, or Healer classes at level 10, each with unique abilities that complement different productivity styles.
Custom rewards
Create personal incentives tied to task completion â€” use earned gold to unlock real-world treats you define yourself.
Why run Habitica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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