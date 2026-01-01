Habitica transforms productivity into a role-playing game where completing real-world tasks levels up your character, earns gold, and unlocks equipment. Create habits to track recurring behaviors, dailies for tasks that reset each day, and to-dos for one-time goals â€” missing any of them costs your avatar health, creating genuine accountability through game mechanics.

Social features let you join guilds, enter challenges, and run party quests where teams defeat monsters by completing tasks together. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps all habit data, character progress, and social history under your control without relying on the public service.